Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) Lost -67.97% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) saw 20.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.74 trading at -$0.07 or -8.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.17M. That closing price of CRXT’s stock is at a discount of -4121.62% from its 52-week high price of $31.24 and is indicating a premium of 17.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 10.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.98%, in the last five days CRXT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $0.74 price level, adding 66.06% to its value on the day. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -69.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -67.97% in past 5-day. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) showed a performance of -61.05% in past 30-days.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -82.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 60.23% while that of industry is 11.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.64 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

CRXT Dividends

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.26% institutions for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bracebridge Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at CRXT for having 2.0 million shares of worth $4.87 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, which was holding about 1.93 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.69 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.17 million shares of worth $0.99 million or 0.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.17 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.4 million in the company or a holder of 0.77% of company’s stock.