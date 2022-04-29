Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Rises 6.88%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In last trading session, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) saw 16.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.41 trading at $1.25 or 6.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.73B. That closing price of CVE’s stock is at a premium of 5.0% from its 52-week high price of $18.44 and is indicating a premium of 62.91% from its 52-week low price of $7.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.41 in the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.88%, in the last five days CVE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $19.41 price level, adding 0.87% to its value on the day. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 58.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.42% in past 5-day. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) showed a performance of 16.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.73 million shares which calculate 1.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.97 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.47 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29.57. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -52.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.31% for stock’s current value.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cenovus Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 68.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 266.67% while that of industry is 38.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.97 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11.6 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.00% during past 5 years.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.57%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.11 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.75%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.83% institutions for Cenovus Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at CVE for having 199.5 million shares of worth $2.01 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ConocoPhillips, which was holding about 140.72 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.42 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 129.84 million shares of worth $1.31 billion or 6.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 57.24 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $575.86 million in the company or a holder of 2.85% of company’s stock.