Buy, Sell Or Hold The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) At $74.12?

In recent trading session, The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $74.12 trading at -$1.46 or -1.93% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $80.98B. That most recent trading price of SO’s stock is at a discount of -4.21% from its 52-week high price of $77.24 and is indicating a premium of 18.89% from its 52-week low price of $60.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 6.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Southern Company (SO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.83 in the current quarter.

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.93%, in the last five days SO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/25/22 when the stock touched $74.12 price level, adding 2.88% to its value on the day. The Southern Company’s shares saw a change of 10.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.15% in past 5-day. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) showed a performance of 4.88% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $73.88 to the stock, which implies a fall of -0.32% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $51.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $82.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -10.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 31.19% for stock’s current value.

The Southern Company (SO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Southern Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 20.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.40% while that of industry is 5.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1.20% in the current quarter and calculating 7.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.52 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.66 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $5.2 billion and $6.15 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.10% while estimating it to be 8.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -23.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.47%.

SO Dividends

The Southern Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 27 and August 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.35% institutions for The Southern Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SO for having 90.76 million shares of worth $6.22 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 73.89 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.07 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 30.11 million shares of worth $2.07 billion or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.44 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.54 billion in the company or a holder of 2.12% of company’s stock.