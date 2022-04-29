Buy, Sell Or Hold Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) At $9.82?

In recent trading session, Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.82 trading at $0.77 or 8.56% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.11B. That most recent trading price of RWT’s stock is at a discount of -44.3% from its 52-week high price of $14.17 and is indicating a premium of 12.12% from its 52-week low price of $8.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.56%, in the last five days RWT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/29/22 when the stock touched $9.82 price level, adding 0.51% to its value on the day. Redwood Trust Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.79% in past 5-day. Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) showed a performance of -15.74% in past 30-days.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Redwood Trust Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -33.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.20% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -79.20% in the current quarter and calculating -50.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $46.64 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $24.55 million and $31 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 146.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.74%.

RWT Dividends

Redwood Trust Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 26 and August 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.32% institutions for Redwood Trust Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at RWT for having 20.37 million shares of worth $268.72 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 16.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 12.1 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $159.53 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.06 million shares of worth $99.35 million or 6.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.25 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $42.85 million in the company or a holder of 2.70% of company’s stock.