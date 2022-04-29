Buy, Sell Or Hold Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) At $13.55?

In last trading session, Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) saw 1.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.55 trading at $0.4 or 3.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.61B. That closing price of AZUL’s stock is at a discount of -117.34% from its 52-week high price of $29.45 and is indicating a premium of 23.25% from its 52-week low price of $10.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.04%, in the last five days AZUL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $13.55 price level, adding 14.24% to its value on the day. Azul S.A.’s shares saw a change of 2.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.84% in past 5-day. Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) showed a performance of -15.31% in past 30-days.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Azul S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 49.37% while that of industry is 37.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -125.00% in the current quarter and calculating -106.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 45.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $576.74 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $600.76 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

AZUL Dividends

Azul S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.46% institutions for Azul S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at AZUL for having 12.66 million shares of worth $167.08 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Frontier Capital Management Company LLC, which was holding about 5.26 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $69.44 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.11 million shares of worth $142.55 million or 6.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.59 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $60.76 million in the company or a holder of 4.13% of company’s stock.