Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) 2.71% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $71.83 trading at $1.03 or 1.45% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $38.30B. That most recent trading price of BAX’s stock is at a discount of -24.88% from its 52-week high price of $89.70 and is indicating a premium of 2.71% from its 52-week low price of $69.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.45%, in the last five days BAX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $71.83 price level, adding 3.78% to its value on the day. Baxter International Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.21% in past 5-day. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) showed a performance of -10.95% in past 30-days.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $92.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.65% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $77.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $105.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -46.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.2% for stock’s current value.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Baxter International Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -13.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.11% while that of industry is 15.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16.20% in the current quarter and calculating 12.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.89 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.06 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $3.1 billion and $3.23 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 25.40% while estimating it to be 25.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.68%.

BAX Dividends

Baxter International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 27 and August 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.16% institutions for Baxter International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at BAX for having 49.65 million shares of worth $4.26 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 40.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.44 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 14.22 million shares of worth $1.22 billion or 2.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.59 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.16 billion in the company or a holder of 2.70% of company’s stock.