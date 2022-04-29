AstraZeneca PLC’s (NASDAQ:AZN) Forecasted Growth Is -30.13% Or More

In recent trading session, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) saw 3.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $67.38 trading at $0.16 or 0.24% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $216.34B. That most recent trading price of AZN’s stock is at a discount of -6.41% from its 52-week high price of $71.70 and is indicating a premium of 24.81% from its 52-week low price of $50.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 23 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.74 in the current quarter.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.24%, in the last five days AZN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/29/22 when the stock touched $67.38 price level, adding 0.62% to its value on the day. AstraZeneca PLC’s shares saw a change of 15.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.25% in past 5-day. AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) showed a performance of 1.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.23 million shares which calculate 1.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $74.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.48% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $59.09 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $87.68. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -30.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.3% for stock’s current value.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AstraZeneca PLC is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.28% while that of industry is 7.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.16 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.35 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $7.41 billion and $7.08 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 50.60% while estimating it to be 46.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -50.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -96.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.10%.

AZN Dividends

AstraZeneca PLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.14%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.44 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.27%.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.01% institutions for AstraZeneca PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at AZN for having 89.84 million shares of worth $5.23 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 47.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.74 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 26.69 million shares of worth $1.6 billion or 1.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.45 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.46 billion in the company or a holder of 0.89% of company’s stock.