Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Has Recovered -53.23 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -131.53% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) saw 6.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.63 trading at $0.93 or 25.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.18B. That closing price of ACHR’s stock is at a discount of -131.53% from its 52-week high price of $10.72 and is indicating a premium of 43.63% from its 52-week low price of $2.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 25.14%, in the last five days ACHR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $4.63 price level, adding 0.86% to its value on the day. Archer Aviation Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.84% in past 5-day. Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) showed a performance of -9.92% in past 30-days.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Archer Aviation Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 72.93% while that of industry is 2.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.90% institutions for Archer Aviation Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital International Investors is the top institutional holder at ACHR for having 8.52 million shares of worth $75.64 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 5.74 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50.95 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9.79 million shares of worth $60.29 million or 6.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.89 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $43.44 million in the company or a holder of 3.11% of company’s stock.