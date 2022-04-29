APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Rises 120.20% In 2022; Is It Still Attractive At $41.59?

In recent trading session, APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) saw 2.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 4.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.59 trading at $0.14 or 0.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.66B. That most recent trading price of APA’s stock is at a discount of -8.73% from its 52-week high price of $45.22 and is indicating a premium of 62.61% from its 52-week low price of $15.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For APA Corporation (APA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.34%, in the last five days APA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/29/22 when the stock touched $41.59 price level, adding 2.05% to its value on the day. APA Corporation’s shares saw a change of 54.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.75% in past 5-day. APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) showed a performance of 1.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.35 million shares which calculate 1.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $52.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.44% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $38.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -80.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.63% for stock’s current value.

APA Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that APA Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 54.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 155.38% while that of industry is 30.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 120.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.20%.

APA Dividends

APA Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.21%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.50 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.98%.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.29% institutions for APA Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at APA for having 45.21 million shares of worth $1.22 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 13.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 23.12 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $621.7 million.

On the other hand, Oakmark Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 13.74 million shares of worth $294.53 million or 3.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.74 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $230.09 million in the company or a holder of 3.10% of company’s stock.