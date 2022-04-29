Analysts Say That Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Is Likely To Make It To $395.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) saw 4.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.86. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $83.39 trading at $7.11 or 9.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.97B. That closing price of Wâ€™s stock is at a discount of -307.2% from its 52-week high price of $339.56 and is indicating a premium of 9.28% from its 52-week low price of $75.65. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume of 2.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Wayfair Inc. (W), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 32 analysts covering the stock, 6 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.63 in the current quarter.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.32%, in the last five days W remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $83.39 price level, adding 10.56% to its value on the day. Wayfair Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -56.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.06% in past 5-day. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) showed a performance of -35.62% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $153.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $70.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $395.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -373.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 16.06% for stockâ€™s current value.

Wayfair Inc. (W) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Wayfair Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -63.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -231.90% while that of industry is -3.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -150.80% in the current quarter and calculating -143.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.50% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

25 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.33 billion for the same. And 21 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.23 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $3.67 billion and $3.39 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -9.30% while estimating it to be -4.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.20% during past 5 years.

W Dividends

Wayfair Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.07% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 116.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 124.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 116.66% institutions for Wayfair Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at W for having 11.6 million shares of worth $2.96 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.87% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 9.99 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 12.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.55 billion.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.69 million shares of worth $919.77 million or 4.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.55 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $716.78 million in the company or a holder of 3.27% of companyâ€™s stock.