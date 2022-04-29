Analysts Say That VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Is Likely To Make It To $46.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) saw 40.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.64 trading at $1.07 or 3.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.31B. That closing price of VICI’s stock is at a discount of -8.84% from its 52-week high price of $33.35 and is indicating a premium of 14.39% from its 52-week low price of $26.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.45 in the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.62%, in the last five days VICI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $30.64 price level, adding 1.07% to its value on the day. VICI Properties Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.73% in past 5-day. VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) showed a performance of 6.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 80.29 million shares which calculate 12.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35.21 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $31.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $46.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -50.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.17% for stock’s current value.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that VICI Properties Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.69% while that of industry is 4.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $378.99 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $446.19 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $373.02 million and $363.79 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.60% while estimating it to be 22.70% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.20%.

VICI Dividends

VICI Properties Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 122.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 122.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 122.11% institutions for VICI Properties Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at VICI for having 86.83 million shares of worth $2.47 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 13.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital International Investors, which was holding about 57.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.63 billion.

On the other hand, Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 36.2 million shares of worth $1.06 billion or 5.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28.9 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $848.36 million in the company or a holder of 4.60% of company’s stock.