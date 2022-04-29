After A 16.40% Jump This Year Is ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) A Better Buy Than Others?

In recent trading session, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) saw 1.79 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.42 trading at -$0.1 or -0.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $71.24B. That most recent trading price of IBN’s stock is at a discount of -15.04% from its 52-week high price of $22.34 and is indicating a premium of 18.95% from its 52-week low price of $15.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 12.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.54%, in the last five days IBN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $19.42 price level, adding 0.92% to its value on the day. ICICI Bank Limited’s shares saw a change of -1.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.61% in past 5-day. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) showed a performance of 3.28% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.42% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $20.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28.69. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -47.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.27% for stock’s current value.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ICICI Bank Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.10% while that of industry is 3.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 21.10% in the current quarter and calculating 27.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.10% during past 5 years.

IBN Dividends

ICICI Bank Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.26% institutions for ICICI Bank Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at IBN for having 56.75 million shares of worth $1.12 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GQG Partners LLC, which was holding about 45.69 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $904.26 million.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 23.25 million shares of worth $505.26 million or 0.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.5 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $401.97 million in the company or a holder of 0.53% of company’s stock.