With 23.68% Distance From Low, Is Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) saw 25.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.74 trading at $0.71 or 1.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $290.38B. That closing price of PFE’s stock is at a discount of -24.07% from its 52-week high price of $61.71 and is indicating a premium of 23.68% from its 52-week low price of $37.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 29.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.45%, in the last five days PFE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the stock touched $49.74 price level, adding 1.01% to its value on the day. Pfizer Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.02% in past 5-day. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) showed a performance of -6.64% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $59.28 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $49.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $76.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -52.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.49% for stock’s current value.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pfizer Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 64.25% while that of industry is 4.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $219.22 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $242.09 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 233.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.13%.

PFE Dividends

Pfizer Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.43% institutions for Pfizer Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PFE for having 459.94 million shares of worth $19.78 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 410.83 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.67 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 158.44 million shares of worth $6.81 billion or 2.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 117.74 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.06 billion in the company or a holder of 2.10% of company’s stock.