WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Share Price Rebounds 35.06% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) saw 8.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.93 trading at $0.34 or 5.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.83B. That closing price of WE’s stock is at a discount of -116.02% from its 52-week high price of $14.97 and is indicating a premium of 35.06% from its 52-week low price of $4.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For WeWork Inc. (WE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.16%, in the last five days WE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/27/22 when the stock touched $6.93 price level, adding 3.08% to its value on the day. WeWork Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.94% in past 5-day. WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) showed a performance of 0.00% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -44.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -29.87% for stock’s current value.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that WeWork Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 87.43% while that of industry is 19.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.69% institutions for WeWork Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at WE for having 8.72 million shares of worth $87.24 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 7.24 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $72.45 million.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.99 million shares of worth $29.94 million or 0.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.9 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $29.63 million in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.