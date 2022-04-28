The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Currently -48.34% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In recent trading session, The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.86 trading at $0.01 or 0.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.44B. That most recent trading price of WEN’s stock is at a discount of -48.34% from its 52-week high price of $29.46 and is indicating a premium of 1.21% from its 52-week low price of $19.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Wendy’s Company (WEN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.18 in the current quarter.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.05%, in the last five days WEN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $19.86 price level, adding 3.83% to its value on the day. The Wendy’s Company’s shares saw a change of -16.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.57% in past 5-day. The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) showed a performance of -9.61% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.19 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.17% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $22.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -51.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.78% for stock’s current value.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Wendy’s Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.10% while that of industry is 21.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -10.00% in the current quarter and calculating -11.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $498.19 million for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $546.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $460.2 million and $462.12 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.30% while estimating it to be 18.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 72.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.34%.

WEN Dividends

The Wendy’s Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.10% institutions for The Wendy’s Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Trian Fund Management, LP is the top institutional holder at WEN for having 25.33 million shares of worth $604.2 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.31 million shares of worth $126.74 million or 2.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.01 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $119.55 million in the company or a holder of 2.33% of company’s stock.