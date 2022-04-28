SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ) Is 29.64% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In recent trading session, SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ) saw 12.27 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.88 trading at $1.11 or 40.07% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $85.01M. That most recent trading price of SQZ’s stock is at a discount of -316.75% from its 52-week high price of $16.17 and is indicating a premium of 29.64% from its 52-week low price of $2.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 99.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 40.07%, in the last five days SQZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $3.88 price level, subtracting -1.57% to its value on the day. SQZ Biotechnologies Company’s shares saw a change of -68.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.63% in past 5-day. SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ) showed a performance of -40.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.33 million shares which calculate 15.79 days to cover the short interests.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SQZ Biotechnologies Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -79.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.63% while that of industry is 0.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 35.50% in the current quarter and calculating -18.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.15 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.45 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $2.49 million and $5.45 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 187.50% while estimating it to be -0.10% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -22.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.80%.

SQZ Dividends

SQZ Biotechnologies Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 16 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.43% institutions for SQZ Biotechnologies Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the top institutional holder at SQZ for having 2.76 million shares of worth $24.63 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is American International Group, Inc., which was holding about 2.53 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.59 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.66 million shares of worth $5.87 million or 2.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.53 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.76 million in the company or a holder of 1.90% of company’s stock.