Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Gained 4.62% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.36 trading at $0.14 or 11.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $52.75M. That closing price of EYES’s stock is at a discount of -469.85% from its 52-week high price of $7.75 and is indicating a premium of 16.18% from its 52-week low price of $1.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 439.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.48%, in the last five days EYES remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/27/22 when the stock touched $1.36 price level, adding 8.11% to its value on the day. Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.62% in past 5-day. Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) showed a performance of -5.56% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -635.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -635.29% for stock’s current value.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $240k for the same. Company posted $472k and $497k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 47.30% during past 5 years.

EYES Dividends

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on June 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.28% institutions for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at EYES for having 1.17 million shares of worth $3.73 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.29 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.93 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.86 million shares of worth $2.73 million or 2.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.26 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.82 million in the company or a holder of 0.65% of company’s stock.