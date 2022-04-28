Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) Down Almost -1.19% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) saw 6.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.83 trading at $1.33 or 4.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.80B. That closing price of RRC’s stock is at a discount of -12.26% from its 52-week high price of $34.61 and is indicating a premium of 69.58% from its 52-week low price of $9.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Range Resources Corporation (RRC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 15 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.05 in the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.51%, in the last five days RRC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/21/22 when the stock touched $30.83 price level, adding 9.14% to its value on the day. Range Resources Corporation’s shares saw a change of 72.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.49% in past 5-day. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) showed a performance of -1.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.85 million shares which calculate 6.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $49.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -58.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.69% for stock’s current value.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Range Resources Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 18.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 123.76% while that of industry is 30.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 5,150.00% in the current quarter and calculating 303.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 62.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $945.78 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $914.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $444.81 million and $553.63 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 112.60% while estimating it to be 65.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 154.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.46%.

RRC Dividends

Range Resources Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 25 and July 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.97% institutions for Range Resources Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at RRC for having 39.17 million shares of worth $886.39 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 15.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 27.37 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $619.32 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 17.5 million shares of worth $408.21 million or 6.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.01 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $158.63 million in the company or a holder of 2.70% of company’s stock.