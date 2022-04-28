PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -45.61%.

In recent trading session, PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) saw 0.94 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $113.32 trading at $15.7 or 16.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.80B. That most recent trading price of PTC’s stock is at a discount of -35.66% from its 52-week high price of $153.73 and is indicating a premium of 14.8% from its 52-week low price of $96.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 658.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PTC Inc. (PTC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.05 in the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 16.08%, in the last five days PTC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $113.32 price level, adding 4.36% to its value on the day. PTC Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.71% in past 5-day. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) showed a performance of -9.57% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $142.85 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $110.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $165.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -45.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.93% for stock’s current value.

PTC Inc. (PTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PTC Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.55% while that of industry is 2.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 8.20% in the current quarter and calculating 4.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $466.84 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $483.76 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 60.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 258.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.35%.

PTC Dividends

PTC Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.25% institutions for PTC Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PTC for having 11.94 million shares of worth $1.45 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 8.72 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.06 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.01 million shares of worth $365.23 million or 2.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.67 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $323.75 million in the company or a holder of 2.27% of company’s stock.