Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Has Reached A Distance Of 37.13% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.87 trading at -$0.76 or -3.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.06B. That most recent trading price of PERI’s stock is at a discount of -51.3% from its 52-week high price of $33.09 and is indicating a premium of 37.13% from its 52-week low price of $13.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 493.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Perion Network Ltd. (PERI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.37 in the current quarter.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.36%, in the last five days PERI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $21.87 price level, adding 10.04% to its value on the day. Perion Network Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -5.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.12% in past 5-day. Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) showed a performance of -0.22% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $32.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.06% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $29.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $41.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -87.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.6% for stock’s current value.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Perion Network Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.71% while that of industry is 15.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $144.95 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $113.21 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $118.26 million and $89.82 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 22.60% while estimating it to be 26.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.80% during past 5 years.

PERI Dividends

Perion Network Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.88% institutions for Perion Network Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at PERI for having 1.65 million shares of worth $28.58 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Private Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 1.51 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.21 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory Trivalent International Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.7 million shares of worth $13.31 million or 2.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.61 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.55 million in the company or a holder of 1.74% of company’s stock.