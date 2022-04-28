Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) At $10.23: Does It Look Expensive?

In recent trading session, Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.23 trading at $0.05 or 0.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.69B. That most recent trading price of PRM’s stock is at a discount of -48.0% from its 52-week high price of $15.14 and is indicating a premium of 1.17% from its 52-week low price of $10.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 445.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.49%, in the last five days PRM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $10.23 price level, adding 8.33% to its value on the day. Perimeter Solutions SA’s shares saw a change of -26.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.29% in past 5-day. Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) showed a performance of -14.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.51 million shares which calculate 1.88 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.8% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -46.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -46.63% for stock’s current value.

PRM Dividends

Perimeter Solutions SA is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.95% institutions for Perimeter Solutions SA that are currently holding shares of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC is the top institutional holder at PRM for having 20.0 million shares of worth $277.8 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 12.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Select Equity Group, Inc., which was holding about 13.98 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $194.17 million.

On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.56 million shares of worth $21.73 million or 1.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.39 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $19.35 million in the company or a holder of 0.89% of company’s stock.