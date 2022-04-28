Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Jumps 0.06%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In recent trading session, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.05 trading at $0.02 or 0.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.29B. That most recent trading price of PEB’s stock is at a discount of -5.59% from its 52-week high price of $26.45 and is indicating a premium of 22.75% from its 52-week low price of $19.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.06%, in the last five days PEB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $25.05 price level, adding 3.02% to its value on the day. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s shares saw a change of 11.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.01% in past 5-day. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) showed a performance of 4.47% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.97% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $24.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $33.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -31.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.19% for stock’s current value.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 553.13% while that of industry is 4.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 85.70% in the current quarter and calculating 123.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 72.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $335.59 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $359.16 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 44.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.00%.

PEB Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 27 and August 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 112.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 113.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 112.42% institutions for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PEB for having 19.32 million shares of worth $432.3 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 14.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 18.25 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $408.31 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.27 million shares of worth $135.79 million or 4.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.74 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $83.64 million in the company or a holder of 2.85% of company’s stock.