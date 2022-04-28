PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Currently -10.16 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) saw 4.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.35 trading at $0.69 or 2.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.59B. That closing price of PBF’s stock is at a discount of -10.16% from its 52-week high price of $30.13 and is indicating a premium of 73.53% from its 52-week low price of $7.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.59%, in the last five days PBF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/21/22 when the stock touched $27.35 price level, adding 9.02% to its value on the day. PBF Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 110.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.66% in past 5-day. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) showed a performance of 23.25% in past 30-days.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PBF Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 73.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 256.80% while that of industry is 15.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 98.50% in the current quarter and calculating 81.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 73.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.11 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.2 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $3.66 billion and $4.82 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 94.50% while estimating it to be 49.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.70% during past 5 years.

PBF Dividends

PBF Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.47% institutions for PBF Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PBF for having 17.04 million shares of worth $221.03 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 14.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.19 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $145.11 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.67 million shares of worth $86.5 million or 5.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.52 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $84.6 million in the company or a holder of 5.42% of company’s stock.