On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Reduces -7.45% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) saw 2.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.11 trading at $0.17 or 0.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.53B. That closing price of ONON’s stock is at a discount of -131.73% from its 52-week high price of $55.87 and is indicating a premium of 18.08% from its 52-week low price of $19.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For On Holding AG (ONON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.71%, in the last five days ONON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/21/22 when the stock touched $24.11 price level, adding 9.36% to its value on the day. On Holding AG’s shares saw a change of -36.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.45% in past 5-day. On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) showed a performance of -7.70% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.04 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.74 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $46.58. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -93.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 26.42% for stock’s current value.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that On Holding AG is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -32.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -216.67% while that of industry is 3.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.46% institutions for On Holding AG that are currently holding shares of the company.