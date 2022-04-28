Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Has Recovered -64.58% To Date, But An Additional -359.23% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) saw 2.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.67 trading at $0.05 or 0.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.89B. That closing price of OLO’s stock is at a discount of -359.23% from its 52-week high price of $49.00 and is indicating a premium of 5.06% from its 52-week low price of $10.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.47%, in the last five days OLO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/21/22 when the stock touched $10.67 price level, adding 10.41% to its value on the day. Olo Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.40% in past 5-day. Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) showed a performance of -15.52% in past 30-days.

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Olo Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -58.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -66.67% while that of industry is 5.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $39.09 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $43.44 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.20% institutions for Olo Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Raine Capital Llc is the top institutional holder at OLO for having 34.22 million shares of worth $1.03 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 59.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Battery Management Corp., which was holding about 9.26 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $278.1 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.87 million shares of worth $116.24 million or 6.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.92 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $57.69 million in the company or a holder of 3.37% of company’s stock.