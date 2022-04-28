Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Reduces -0.35% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) saw 16.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.88 trading at $0.33 or 12.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $577.12M. That closing price of NAT’s stock is at a discount of -32.29% from its 52-week high price of $3.81 and is indicating a premium of 51.39% from its 52-week low price of $1.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 6.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.94%, in the last five days NAT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/21/22 when the stock touched $2.88 price level, adding 14.03% to its value on the day. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s shares saw a change of 70.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.35% in past 5-day. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) showed a performance of 60.00% in past 30-days.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.96 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.90 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -73.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 34.03% for stock’s current value.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nordic American Tankers Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 72.06% while that of industry is 17.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $21.13 million for the same.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 24 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.02% institutions for Nordic American Tankers Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NAT for having 9.27 million shares of worth $23.73 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, which was holding about 5.57 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.25 million.

On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.12 million shares of worth $8.17 million or 2.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.64 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.56 million in the company or a holder of 2.01% of company’s stock.