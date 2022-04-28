Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Rises 77.00% In 2022; Is It Still Attractive At $0.32?

In recent trading session, Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.32 trading at -$0.03 or -7.43% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $32.54M. That most recent trading price of NVCN’s stock is at a discount of -253.12% from its 52-week high price of $1.13 and is indicating a discount of -9.37% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 337.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Neovasc Inc. (NVCN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.43%, in the last five days NVCN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $0.32 price level, adding 19.94% to its value on the day. Neovasc Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.69% in past 5-day. Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) showed a performance of -18.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.4 million shares which calculate 1.09 days to cover the short interests.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Neovasc Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -55.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 44.44% while that of industry is 6.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $800k for the same.

NVCN Dividends

Neovasc Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.36% institutions for Neovasc Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at NVCN for having 0.72 million shares of worth $0.52 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 0.3 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.22 million.