Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Ripped -12.89% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In recent trading session, Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.03 trading at -$0.44 or -1.78% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.64B. That most recent trading price of LBTYK’s stock is at a discount of -26.88% from its 52-week high price of $30.49 and is indicating a premium of 2.41% from its 52-week low price of $23.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Liberty Global plc (LBTYK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.78%, in the last five days LBTYK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $24.03 price level, adding 6.02% to its value on the day. Liberty Global plc’s shares saw a change of -12.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.63% in past 5-day. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) showed a performance of -7.45% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.26 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.73% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $29.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $52.20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -117.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.18% for stock’s current value.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -12.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.86 billion for the same.

LBTYK Dividends

Liberty Global plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.46% institutions for Liberty Global plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the top institutional holder at LBTYK for having 53.97 million shares of worth $1.59 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 15.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, which was holding about 16.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $479.71 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Artisan International Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 16.48 million shares of worth $485.43 million or 4.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.33 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $157.15 million in the company or a holder of 1.51% of company’s stock.