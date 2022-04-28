Is Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO), -198.34% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) saw 2.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.42 trading at -$0.06 or -1.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.74B. That closing price of CANO’s stock is at a discount of -198.34% from its 52-week high price of $16.17 and is indicating a premium of 23.06% from its 52-week low price of $4.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.09%, in the last five days CANO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/27/22 when the stock touched $5.42 price level, adding 3.56% to its value on the day. Cano Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -39.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.24% in past 5-day. Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) showed a performance of -16.10% in past 30-days.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cano Health Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 70.97% while that of industry is 8.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $522.55 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $606.42 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.75% institutions for Cano Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at CANO for having 32.99 million shares of worth $293.94 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 18.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 12.14 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $108.13 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.31 million shares of worth $56.2 million or 3.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.98 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $75.82 million in the company or a holder of 3.31% of company’s stock.