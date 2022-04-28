How To Know If Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Is Expensive At $55.59.

In last trading session, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) saw 20.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $55.59 trading at $0.77 or 1.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.54B. That closing price of OXY’s stock is at a discount of -14.34% from its 52-week high price of $63.56 and is indicating a premium of 61.11% from its 52-week low price of $21.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 34.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.40%, in the last five days OXY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/21/22 when the stock touched $55.59 price level, adding 12.54% to its value on the day. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s shares saw a change of 91.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.57% in past 5-day. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) showed a performance of -1.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33.83 million shares which calculate 2.26 days to cover the short interests.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Occidental Petroleum Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 57.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 265.10% while that of industry is 21.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 239.70% in the current quarter and calculating 706.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 58.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.32 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.03 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 113.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.43%.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.07%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 6.24%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.84% institutions for Occidental Petroleum Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Dodge & Cox Inc is the top institutional holder at OXY for having 115.3 million shares of worth $3.41 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 97.59 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.89 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 70.45 million shares of worth $2.08 billion or 7.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25.06 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $741.14 million in the company or a holder of 2.68% of company’s stock.