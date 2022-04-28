How To Know If Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) Is Expensive At $40.12.

In recent trading session, Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) saw 0.88 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.12 trading at -$1.87 or -4.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.17B. That most recent trading price of NVST’s stock is at a discount of -29.69% from its 52-week high price of $52.03 and is indicating a premium of 6.28% from its 52-week low price of $37.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.43 in the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.47%, in the last five days NVST remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $40.12 price level, adding 8.4% to its value on the day. Envista Holdings Corporation’s shares saw a change of -6.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.39% in past 5-day. Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) showed a performance of -16.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.25 million shares which calculate 6.64 days to cover the short interests.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Envista Holdings Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.57% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -23.20% in the current quarter and calculating -2.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $635.56 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $633.31 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $732.5 million and $709.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -13.20% while estimating it to be -10.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 472.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.45%.

NVST Dividends

Envista Holdings Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 08 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 112.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 112.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 112.26% institutions for Envista Holdings Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at NVST for having 23.74 million shares of worth $1.07 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 14.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 16.76 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $755.42 million.

On the other hand, Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9.15 million shares of worth $382.4 million or 5.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.57 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $191.0 million in the company or a holder of 2.83% of company’s stock.