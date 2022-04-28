Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) fall -163.50% In 2022; How Attractive Is It At $6.53?

In last trading session, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw 16.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.53 trading at -$0.23 or -3.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.14B. That closing price of CS’s stock is at a discount of -71.36% from its 52-week high price of $11.19 and is indicating a discount of -3.52% from its 52-week low price of $6.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 11.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.40%, in the last five days CS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/21/22 when the stock touched $6.53 price level, adding 14.19% to its value on the day. Credit Suisse Group AG’s shares saw a change of -32.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.82% in past 5-day. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) showed a performance of -17.76% in past 30-days.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Credit Suisse Group AG is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 777.78% while that of industry is 4.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -163.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.40%.

CS Dividends

Credit Suisse Group AG is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.99% institutions for Credit Suisse Group AG that are currently holding shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CS for having 28.3 million shares of worth $279.07 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 4.94 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47.61 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor II and Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12.21 million shares of worth $125.92 million or 0.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.07 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $19.92 million in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.