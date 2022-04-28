Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Has Already Recovered -0.23%, But Another -252.29% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) saw 9.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.12 trading at -$0.07 or -0.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.90B. That closing price of CPNG’s stock is at a discount of -252.29% from its 52-week high price of $46.22 and is indicating a discount of -0.23% from its 52-week low price of $13.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Coupang Inc. (CPNG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.53%, in the last five days CPNG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/21/22 when the stock touched $13.12 price level, adding 18.86% to its value on the day. Coupang Inc.’s shares saw a change of -55.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.07% in past 5-day. Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) showed a performance of -26.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 41.68 million shares which calculate 5.59 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $37.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -182.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -90.55% for stock’s current value.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Coupang Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -56.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 49.07% while that of industry is -3.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.30% during past 5 years.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.29% institutions for Coupang Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at CPNG for having 511.16 million shares of worth $14.24 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 32.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC, which was holding about 209.38 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.83 billion.

On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.32 million shares of worth $220.53 million or 0.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.27 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $217.94 million in the company or a holder of 0.46% of company’s stock.