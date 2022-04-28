Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) Is Up 5.83% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In recent trading session, Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $59.27 trading at -$0.82 or -1.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.57B. That most recent trading price of CEG’s stock is at a discount of -15.88% from its 52-week high price of $68.68 and is indicating a premium of 35.89% from its 52-week low price of $38.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.7 in the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.36%, in the last five days CEG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $59.27 price level, adding 8.05% to its value on the day. Constellation Energy Corporation’s shares saw a change of 43.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.13% in past 5-day. Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) showed a performance of 5.83% in past 30-days.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.78 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.88 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

CEG Dividends

Constellation Energy Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG)’s Major holders