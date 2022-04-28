Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Drops -5.19 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In recent trading session, Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) saw 1.67 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.84 trading at -$0.28 or -5.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $657.77M. That most recent trading price of CHS’s stock is at a discount of -50.62% from its 52-week high price of $7.29 and is indicating a premium of 39.26% from its 52-week low price of $2.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.47%, in the last five days CHS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $4.84 price level, adding 10.04% to its value on the day. Chico’s FAS Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.19% in past 5-day. Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) showed a performance of 8.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.11 million shares which calculate 3.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -23.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.31% for stock’s current value.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Chico’s FAS Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.00% while that of industry is -0.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 105.90% in the current quarter and calculating 162.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $508.85 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 98.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

CHS Dividends

Chico’s FAS Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.29% institutions for Chico’s FAS Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CHS for having 18.86 million shares of worth $84.68 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 15.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 7.74 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.76 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.3 million shares of worth $45.32 million or 6.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.13 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $21.35 million in the company or a holder of 3.37% of company’s stock.