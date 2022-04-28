Buy, Sell Or Hold Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) At $2.35?

In last trading session, Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) saw 1.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $2.35 trading at -$0.17 or -6.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.38B. That closing price of TUYAâ€™s stock is at a discount of -1034.04% from its 52-week high price of $26.65 and is indicating a premium of 25.53% from its 52-week low price of $1.75. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume of 1.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tuya Inc. (TUYA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.75%, in the last five days TUYA remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Thursday, 04/21/22 when the stock touched $2.35 price level, adding 19.24% to its value on the day. Tuya Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -62.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.40% in past 5-day. Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) showed a performance of -26.33% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.74 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -836.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.89% for stockâ€™s current value.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tuya Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -68.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.27% while that of industry is 5.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $75.45 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $91.79 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.30%.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 14.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.03% institutions for Tuya Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.