Buy, Sell Or Hold RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) At $15.04?

In recent trading session, RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.04 trading at $3.26 or 27.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $131.94M. That most recent trading price of RCMT’s stock is at a premium of 5.92% from its 52-week high price of $14.15 and is indicating a premium of 78.32% from its 52-week low price of $3.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 79.49K if we extend that period to 3-months.

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 27.67%, in the last five days RCMT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $15.04 price level, adding 2.53% to its value on the day. RCM Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 65.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.68% in past 5-day. RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) showed a performance of 32.36% in past 30-days.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that RCM Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 99.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -6.56% while that of industry is 20.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 237.50% in the current quarter and calculating 200.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $81.96 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $66.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 46.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 229.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

RCMT Dividends

RCM Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.26% institutions for RCM Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at RCMT for having 0.62 million shares of worth $4.43 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 6.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 0.53 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.76 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.23 million shares of worth $1.62 million or 2.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.95 million in the company or a holder of 1.32% of company’s stock.