Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock Has Risen 4.92% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.39 trading at -$1.03 or -2.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.66B. That closing price of EAT’s stock is at a discount of -86.98% from its 52-week high price of $71.78 and is indicating a premium of 21.33% from its 52-week low price of $30.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Brinker International Inc. (EAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.55 in the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.61%, in the last five days EAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/25/22 when the stock touched $38.39 price level, adding 6.66% to its value on the day. Brinker International Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.40% in past 5-day. Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) showed a performance of 6.11% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $48.26 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $38.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $80.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -108.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.02% for stock’s current value.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Brinker International Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.86% while that of industry is 21.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 57.10% in the current quarter and calculating 62.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $930.09 million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 350.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.60%.

EAT Dividends

Brinker International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.32% institutions for Brinker International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at EAT for having 8.61 million shares of worth $422.25 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 18.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.29 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $259.66 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.08 million shares of worth $129.31 million or 6.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.3 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $63.91 million in the company or a holder of 2.87% of company’s stock.