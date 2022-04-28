Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Are Up 23.86% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In recent trading session, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.28 trading at -$0.31 or -2.42% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.08B. That most recent trading price of OWL’s stock is at a discount of -45.68% from its 52-week high price of $17.89 and is indicating a premium of 23.86% from its 52-week low price of $9.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.42%, in the last five days OWL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $12.28 price level, adding 10.5% to its value on the day. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.14% in past 5-day. Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) showed a performance of 1.12% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.19% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -54.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.29% for stock’s current value.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Blue Owl Capital Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -26.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -61.84% while that of industry is -2.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $261.42 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $299.43 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -386.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 36.30%.

OWL Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 116.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 119.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 116.39% institutions for Blue Owl Capital Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP is the top institutional holder at OWL for having 112.04 million shares of worth $1.67 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 27.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ICONIQ Capital, LLC, which was holding about 50.0 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $745.5 million.

On the other hand, American Balanced Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 20.23 million shares of worth $301.68 million or 5.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.23 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $271.81 million in the company or a holder of 4.50% of company’s stock.