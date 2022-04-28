Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Shares Rebounded 26.79% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) saw 1.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.56 trading at -$0.09 or -14.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.11M. That closing price of BAOS’s stock is at a discount of -948.21% from its 52-week high price of $5.87 and is indicating a premium of 26.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -14.49%, in the last five days BAOS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/25/22 when the stock touched $0.56 price level, adding 55.2% to its value on the day. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -37.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -42.67% in past 5-day. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) showed a performance of 1.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.5 days to cover the short interests.

BAOS Dividends

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 72.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.08% institutions for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at BAOS for having 22354.0 shares of worth $39119.0. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.