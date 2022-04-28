Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR), 20.44% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) saw 3.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.36 trading at -$0.06 or -0.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.36B. That closing price of BSBR’s stock is at a discount of -33.02% from its 52-week high price of $8.46 and is indicating a premium of 20.44% from its 52-week low price of $5.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.21 in the current quarter.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.93%, in the last five days BSBR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/21/22 when the stock touched $6.36 price level, adding 17.4% to its value on the day. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s shares saw a change of 21.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.11% in past 5-day. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) showed a performance of -15.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.05 million shares which calculate 2.96 days to cover the short interests.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.29% while that of industry is 4.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 110.00% in the current quarter and calculating 110.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.34 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.51 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.40%.

BSBR Dividends

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 10.38%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.66 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.86%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.61% institutions for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Banco Santander, S.A. is the top institutional holder at BSBR for having 520.22 million shares of worth $2.79 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 13.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, which was holding about 3.98 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.37 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.54 million shares of worth $21.66 million or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.05 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $17.76 million in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.