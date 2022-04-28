Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) 11.15% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) saw 2.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.23 trading at -$0.03 or -0.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $922.36M. That closing price of ASTR’s stock is at a discount of -424.77% from its 52-week high price of $16.95 and is indicating a premium of 11.15% from its 52-week low price of $2.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.92%, in the last five days ASTR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/21/22 when the stock touched $3.23 price level, adding 13.4% to its value on the day. Astra Space Inc.’s shares saw a change of -53.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.28% in past 5-day. Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) showed a performance of -20.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.05 million shares which calculate 2.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -85.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.84% for stock’s current value.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Astra Space Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -65.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 90.14% while that of industry is 2.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.17 million for the same.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.19% institutions for Astra Space Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Acme, LLC is the top institutional holder at ASTR for having 29.45 million shares of worth $204.09 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 14.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Canaan Partners X LLC, which was holding about 16.49 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $114.27 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.99 million shares of worth $34.59 million or 2.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.7 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $11.79 million in the company or a holder of 0.84% of company’s stock.