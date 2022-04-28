Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Could Experience 43.63% Growth

In recent trading session, Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) saw 0.96 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $118.22 trading at $3.04 or 2.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $38.30B. That most recent trading price of ANET’s stock is at a discount of -25.67% from its 52-week high price of $148.57 and is indicating a premium of 36.01% from its 52-week low price of $75.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Arista Networks Inc. (ANET), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.73 in the current quarter.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.64%, in the last five days ANET remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $118.22 price level, adding 2.3% to its value on the day. Arista Networks Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.42% in past 5-day. Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) showed a performance of -17.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.92 million shares which calculate 1.89 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $151.16 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.79% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $130.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $175.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -48.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.96% for stock’s current value.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Arista Networks Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 28.57% while that of industry is 2.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 17.70% in the current quarter and calculating 21.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $786.46 million for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $826.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $648.48 million and $642.12 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 21.30% while estimating it to be 28.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 31.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.66%.

ANET Dividends

Arista Networks Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.44% institutions for Arista Networks Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ANET for having 24.76 million shares of worth $2.13 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 32.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 16.65 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 21.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.43 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.5 million shares of worth $558.32 million or 8.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.07 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $521.55 million in the company or a holder of 7.90% of company’s stock.