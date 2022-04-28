AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Could Shrink By -2.67% Or More

In recent trading session, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.28 trading at -$0.14 or -0.69% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.10B. That most recent trading price of AU’s stock is at a discount of -32.94% from its 52-week high price of $26.96 and is indicating a premium of 28.16% from its 52-week low price of $14.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.69%, in the last five days AU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $20.28 price level, adding 6.72% to its value on the day. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s shares saw a change of -2.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.00% in past 5-day. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) showed a performance of -12.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.41 million shares which calculate 3.51 days to cover the short interests.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AngloGold Ashanti Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 41.78% while that of industry is 10.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -10.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 57.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -34.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.83%.

AU Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.85% institutions for AngloGold Ashanti Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at AU for having 22.39 million shares of worth $358.06 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 8.89 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $142.17 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 21.21 million shares of worth $339.07 million or 5.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.38 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $99.39 million in the company or a holder of 1.29% of company’s stock.