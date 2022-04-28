Analysts Say 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Can Really Get To $25.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) saw 2.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.61 trading at -$0.24 or -3.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.70B. That closing price of ONEM’s stock is at a discount of -499.61% from its 52-week high price of $45.63 and is indicating a premium of 7.75% from its 52-week low price of $7.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.52 in the current quarter.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.06%, in the last five days ONEM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/21/22 when the stock touched $7.61 price level, adding 25.25% to its value on the day. 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s shares saw a change of -56.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.95% in past 5-day. 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) showed a performance of -27.25% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -228.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -31.41% for stock’s current value.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that 1Life Healthcare Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -65.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -15.24% while that of industry is 3.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -766.70% in the current quarter and calculating -55.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 60.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $218.82 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $251.91 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $121.8 million and $121.35 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 79.70% while estimating it to be 107.60% for the next quarter.

ONEM Dividends

1Life Healthcare Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.19% institutions for 1Life Healthcare Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ONEM for having 14.12 million shares of worth $248.16 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 7.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, which was holding about 13.79 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $242.34 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.71 million shares of worth $82.79 million or 2.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.34 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $76.31 million in the company or a holder of 2.26% of company’s stock.