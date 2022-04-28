Ambev S.A.â€™s (NYSE:ABEV) Forecasted Growth Is -71.23% Or More

In last trading session, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) saw 25.96 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $2.92 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $45.96B. That closing price of ABEVâ€™s stock is at a discount of -31.16% from its 52-week high price of $3.83 and is indicating a premium of 16.78% from its 52-week low price of $2.43. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume of 23.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ambev S.A. (ABEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days ABEV remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Thursday, 04/21/22 when the stock touched $2.92 price level, adding 9.6% to its value on the day. Ambev S.A.â€™s shares saw a change of 4.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.18% in past 5-day. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) showed a performance of -4.58% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -71.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 14.38% for stockâ€™s current value.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ambev S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 11.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.67% while that of industry is 2.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.60% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.78 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.11 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $3.44 billion and $3.04 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.90% while estimating it to be 2.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.83% during past 5 years. In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.90%.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 8.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.83% institutions for Ambev S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ABEV for having 230.47 million shares of worth $645.32 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.46% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, which was holding about 179.86 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 1.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $503.6 million.

On the other hand, First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 103.31 million shares of worth $305.8 million or 0.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 77.02 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $227.98 million in the company or a holder of 0.49% of companyâ€™s stock.