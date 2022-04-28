Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP): 2.59% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) saw 1.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.16 trading at $2.35 or 14.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.54B. That closing price of ARLP’s stock is at a premium of 2.59% from its 52-week high price of $17.69 and is indicating a premium of 69.99% from its 52-week low price of $5.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 683.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.69 in the current quarter.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.86%, in the last five days ARLP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/27/22 when the stock touched $18.16 price level, adding 0.87% to its value on the day. Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s shares saw a change of 43.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.01% in past 5-day. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) showed a performance of 17.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.24 million shares which calculate 3.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -32.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.4% for stock’s current value.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 44.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 102.21% while that of industry is 4.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $462.3 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 234.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.83%.

ARLP Dividends

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.66% institutions for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at ARLP for having 5.55 million shares of worth $70.17 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 4.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sage Mountain Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 5.49 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $69.35 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.39 million shares of worth $3.96 million or 0.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.35 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.42 million in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.