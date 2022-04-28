Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Has Recovered 11.79% So Far, But Another -86.45% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In recent trading session, Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) saw 1.84 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.38 trading at -$0.17 or -2.25% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.00B. That most recent trading price of AGI’s stock is at a discount of -27.1% from its 52-week high price of $9.38 and is indicating a premium of 11.79% from its 52-week low price of $6.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.25%, in the last five days AGI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/22/22 when the stock touched $7.38 price level, adding 12.66% to its value on the day. Alamos Gold Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.59% in past 5-day. Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) showed a performance of -6.91% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.91 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.53% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.98 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.76. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -86.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.13% for stock’s current value.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alamos Gold Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -19.51% while that of industry is 10.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $190.87 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $198.09 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -146.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.56%.

AGI Dividends

Alamos Gold Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 26 and August 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.31% institutions for Alamos Gold Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at AGI for having 38.54 million shares of worth $296.37 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 12.65 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $97.29 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 17.53 million shares of worth $134.78 million or 4.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.83 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $108.13 million in the company or a holder of 4.04% of company’s stock.