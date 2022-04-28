AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) At $9.92: What To Do?

In recent trading session, AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) saw 2.14 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.92 trading at -$0.01 or -0.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $496.50M. That most recent trading price of IMPX’s stock is at a discount of -4.03% from its 52-week high price of $10.32 and is indicating a premium of 2.32% from its 52-week low price of $9.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 180.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.10%, in the last five days IMPX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/27/22 when the stock touched $9.92 price level, adding 0.2% to its value on the day. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp.’s shares saw a change of -0.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) showed a performance of 0.30% in past 30-days.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

IMPX Dividends

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.22% institutions for AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at IMPX for having 3.49 million shares of worth $34.83 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is LH Capital Markets, LLC, which was holding about 2.9 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.97 million.

On the other hand, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.14 million shares of worth $1.35 million or 0.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 85847.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.86 million in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.