Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) Shares Are Down -56.61% So Far This Year

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) has a beta value of 2.50 and has seen 3.34 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.30M, closed the recent trade at $0.96 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 4.37% during that session. The XBIO stock price is -491.67% off its 52-week high price of $5.68 and 11.46% above the 52-week low of $0.85. The 3-month trading volume is 137.83K shares.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) trade information

Sporting 4.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the XBIO stock price touched $0.96 or saw a rise of 10.29%. Year-to-date, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -28.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) have changed -13.63%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.8% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -420.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -420.83% from the levels at last check today.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.57% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 83.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 64.30% over the past 5 years.

XBIO Dividends

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.51% with a share float percentage of 13.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xenetic Biosciences Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.58 million shares worth more than $1.18 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Armistice Capital, LLC held 4.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.42 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.86 million and represent 3.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.72% shares in the company for having 96724.0 shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 63112.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.